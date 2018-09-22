Matthew F. Popp, 28, of Poplar Grove, Illinois died Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born on September 7, 1990, in Elgin Illinois; the son of Frank and Corrine (Kahne) Popp. He resided at the Park Strathmoor Nursing Home.

Matthew loved being with his family, especially his brother and sisters, and his niece and nephews. He enjoyed listening to music.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Frank and Corrine of Poplar Grove; as well as his sister, Adrienne (Brian) Powell, and his brother, Jeffery Popp, also of Poplar Grove. He will be missed by his nephews, Dylan and Rhett and his niece, Abigail.

No formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, expressions of love and sympathy may be made to: Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI, 53546 in Matthew’s memory.