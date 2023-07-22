MADISON - Matthew David Michaelis, age 45, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Dec. 3, 1977, in Madison, the son of Richard and Janet (Nehrlich) Michaelis.
Matthew graduated from Oregon High School in 1997 and MATC in Wausau, Wis. He currently worked as an Amazon driver.
Matthew was a Boy Scout in his younger years and a scuba diver with Four Lakes Scuba. He loved Star Wars, comic books, playing Dungeons and Dragons and video games. Matthew also loved reading and writing. He loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers and playing frisbee golf and DJ’ing. He also loved camping and hanging out with his family and friends.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Janet; sisters, Sarah (Michael Long) Michaelis and Nicole (Kip) Rosenthal; children, Brennen Sherwood-Michaelis and Grace Sherwood-Michaelis; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Michaelis; sister, Melanie Pospichal; and his grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, with Pastor Rebecca Ninke presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorials, may be gifted to the family of Matthew to assist with expenses. Checks may be payable to Janet Michaelis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
