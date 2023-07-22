Matthew David Michaelis

MADISON - Matthew David Michaelis, age 45, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Dec. 3, 1977, in Madison, the son of Richard and Janet (Nehrlich) Michaelis.

Matthew graduated from Oregon High School in 1997 and MATC in Wausau, Wis. He currently worked as an Amazon driver.