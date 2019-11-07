Mathilda M Schuchardt

Madison – Mathilda M. "Tillie" Schuchardt, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Noel Manor in Verona.

She was born on May 15, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wis., to Peter and Carolina (Carnera) Odorico from Sequals, Italy.

Tillie is survived by her children, Jim (Mary Jane) Schuchardt, Nancy (Jim) Entgelmeier and Bob (Ruth) Schuchardt; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Bill), Karen (Kevin), Sara (John), Jennie, Eric (Makayla), Cindy (Dennis) and Mike; and six great-grandchildren, Carson, Katelynn, Sophia, Torin, Emmett and Raquel, and one to arrive in April 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett C. Schuchardt; parents; sisters, Annie Odorico and Ellie Guastella; and daughter-in-law, Debra Schuchardt.

Tillie graduated from Madison Central High School. She was a lifelong member of the old St. Joseph Catholic Church on Park Street and St. James Catholic Church, where she was a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. Tillie was the secretary for the Wisconsin Vocational and Adult Education for 10 years.

She was happily married to her husband, Emmett, until his death on March 2, 2011. Tillie enjoyed her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was family gatherings at the house, and family visiting her at assisted living. A special memory of hers was returning to Sequals, Italy with her sisters, and visiting her homeland and relatives. She loved trips to Northern Wisconsin on Lake Nancy, bocce ball tournaments, sewing, flower arrangements and cross-stitch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Parish at St. James Catholic Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, with Monsignor James Uppena presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. A luncheon will follow at the church on Monday, after laying Tillie to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to Noel Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for all their loving care.

Memorials may be sent to St. James Catholic School, 1204 St. James Court, Madison, WI 53715 and to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg WI 53711.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000