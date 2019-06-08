Maryan McIntosh Hanson

Our beloved Maryan M. Hanson passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at Oakwood Village in Madison, Wisconsin.

Born November 26, 1919 in Worthington, Indiana, she joined her parents, Lyman and Lillie Bell (Dyer) McIntosh, and brother, Gaylord. She completed her elementary education in Nebraska and attended high schools in Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota. She graduated with honors from Harding High School in St. Paul in 1937. Following her marriage to Earle Hanson on August 3, 1941, she attended the University of Minnesota.

A daughter, Paula Jean, was born in St. Paul in 1944. The family moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 1946 when her husband joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin. A second daughter, Ruth Ann, was born in 1947.

Maryan dedicated her life to being a meticulous homemaker, faithful wife and loving mother while being active in her church, her children's schools and other community programs. She was a Sunday School teacher, a home room mother at Randall and Nakoma schools, an active PTA mother, and a Girl Scout leader. She helped procure band uniforms for Cherokee Junior High and West High School.

She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 46 years, and later attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Oakwood Resurrection Chapel.

Maryan was well known as an excellent hostess who often entertained friends, graduate students and her husband's colleagues at dinner and Bridge parties. She was well organized, had an affectionate laugh and a feisty personality. She was a dear and loyal friend to many.

After her children married, she joined her husband in Nigeria where he spent four years on a USAID project to set up an agricultural graduate school. She enjoyed travel and visited many countries while overseas.

When her husband retired, Maryan became a dedicated volunteer at Oakwood, bringing cheer and comfort to those in need. She was married for 63 years until her husband Earle died in 2004.

Maryan is survived by her daughters, Paula Jean Baumgarten (Thomas) of Minocqua, WI and Ruth Ann Copely (Larry) of Eugene, OR; three grandchildren, Douglas Copely (Erica), Troy Baumgarten (Amanda) and Erin Hull (Frank); and four great grandchildren, Maggie and Katie Baumgarten, and William and Lauren Hull.

A private memorial was held at Oakwood's Meditation Chapel. Maryan will be dearly missed by all who loved her.