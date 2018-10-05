MCFARLAND/LAKE DELTON/COLUMBUS--Mary V. Parks age 90, died on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at her home.

She was born on February 10, 1928 in Viroqua to Leslie and Alvirah (Manley) Collins. She was a 1946 graduate of Kendall High School in Kendall. Mary met Frank Parks in July of 1947 and was married on January 28, 1948 at St. Raphael Cathedral in Madison. They were married over 66 years and had six children. In 1966, the couple built their home in McFarland.

Mary was employed at the Sears service center in Madison from 1980 until 1995. They retired to Lake Delton in 1998 where Mary worked for the Lake Delton Baraboo School District. Shortly after Frank's passing, Mary moved to Columbus to live with her son Jim and daughter-in-law where they supported and cared for her during her last years.

Survivors whom she loved dearly include two sons, Jim (Lynn) and Rick (Jean); three daughters, Debra (Rockey) Wilson, Patricia (Kevin) Kalhagen and Rosanne (Russ) Slinde; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2014; one son and daughter-in-law, Frank Jr. and Lynne; five brothers; three sisters.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison, WI.

The family is grateful for the care and support provided by Dr. Alissa Weber and SSM Health at Home Hospice.