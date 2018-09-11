Dodgeville – Mary T. Trulen, age 97, of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at her home.

Mary was born on February 19, 1921 in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a daughter of John and Lilah (Reindl) Kieffer. She attended St. Boniface Parochial School and graduated from Kiel High School. She then attended Manitowoc Business School for 1 year.

After moving to Dodgeville, Mary worked as a floral designer for East Side Florist for 25 years and then at Blooming Basket from 1985 until retiring in 2009.

Mary is survived by her children Gerry (Sue) Trulen, Mary Lou (Richard) Goninen, Dwight (Nancy) Trulen and Sandra (Steve) Alexander; her grandchildren Catrina, Justin, Aaron, Shanondoah, Joshua, Jordan, Nicole and Sarah; her great grandchildren Akayla, Carter, Camden, Brinley, Beckett, Lucas, Lance, Benjamin and Seraphina; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandsons Dustin Trulen and Jason Goninen, her siblings Reinhart, Richard, John, Bernadette, Margaret and Paul.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Father Steven Petrica will officiate. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Iowa County Humane Society or

American Family Children's Hospital.

The family would like to thank Upland Hills Hospice Team for their kindness and support.

