Mary T. O'Donnell, 84 of Fort Atkinson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Mary was born on September 24, 1935 in La Crosse, daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Milos) Spika. She married John O'Donnell on November 10, 1956.

Mary is survived by her children, Ann O'Donnell of Glen Ellyn, IL, Susan (Dick) Sweitzer of Palm Springs, CA, Mary O'Donnell of Anchorage, AK, Carolyn Hewitt of Oconomowoc, Timothy (Dawn) O'Donnell of The Oxbow and Patrick (Mimi) O'Donnell of Delafield; grandchildren, Sarah, Rebekah, Kaeley, Jesse, John and Maya; great grandchildren, Brianna, Aryannah, Maxwell and Oliver; sister, Jacquelyn (Jim) Hassett; sister-in-law, Patricia Kuhlmann Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Francis X (Elaine) Spika and sisters-in-law, Mary Pavela Spika and Elizabeth Dougherty Cox.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at CrossPointe Community Church, 445 Warner Rd. in Whitewater.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com