Mary "Sue" (Morneau) Fiss

Madison - Mary "Sue" Fiss, age 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Middleton.

She was born on January 15, 1937 in Bear Creek, WI, the daughter of Leroy and Catherine (Fealey) Morneau. She grew up in Bear Creek, graduated from Bear Creek High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in education from St. Norbert College in DePere, WI. Sue married the love of her life, Charles J. "Chuck" Fiss on August 8, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bear Creek.

In 1966 Sue and Chuck moved to Madison where they continued to raise their four children. While Chuck enjoyed his career at the State of Wisconsin and in private business, she enjoyed her teaching career at Edgewood Campus School. Sue enjoyed 56 years in Madison sharing time with many close friends and family. Sue was a devoted Catholic and took great strength from her faith. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Sue was an avid knitter as well as many other craft projects. She also enjoyed reading and hosting many family parties. She was also an avid game player, especially loving Cribbage and Rummikub. Sue cherished her relationships with siblings, in-laws and their families.

Sue is survived by her children, Charlie, Joe (Holly) and Kathy (Kris) Kessenich; four grandchildren, Gwen, Nathan, Nell and Nicolle Kessenich; sister, Ann Hollenback; brother, Robert Morneau and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck; a daughter, Jessica Lynn Fiss; two sisters, Joan Wingert and Kay MacNab and brother, Jim Morneau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, with Msgr. Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Visitation will be from10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Thursday at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Bear Creek. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Hospital for their Chapel.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Heritage Assisted Living for the care they gave Sue over the last two years.