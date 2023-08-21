Mary Pechan

Mary (Don) Pechan, age 90, died peacefully, surrounded by family at Agrace Hospicecare in Janesville, Wisconsin on August 19,2023, after combatting lymphoma for several years.

Mary was born on May 21, 1933, to Agnes and Ed Prochaska, at their family home, in Snow Bottom, in Grant County, Wisconsin. She grew up in the Avoca area alongside two sisters, Lorraine (Goplin), Kate (Martin) and brother, Jim. She graduated from Avoca High School in 1951. She then attended Richland Center Normal School and obtained a teaching degree. Clyde School, encompassing grades 1-8, is where Mary began her teaching career.