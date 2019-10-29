WINDSOR – Mary P. Weichman, age 84, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Mary was born January 1, 1935 in Rock Island, IL to Herbert P. and Rosalia M. (Brauch) Miller. Mary is a 1953 graduate of Alleman High School and later received her Liberal Arts degree from University of Iowa in 1957 (Go Hawkeyes!). In 1958 she was awarded a Certificate of Occupational Therapy from the University of Iowa, College of Medicine. Mary was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Mary was united in marriage to James R. Weichman on May 7, 1963. She worked as an Occupational Therapist in the Chicago area and in Pittsburgh, PA where she and Jim raised their family. She was very artistic and enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her children, Chris (Karen), Erika (Tom) Wallace, Karin (Bill) Armstrong, and Michelle (Eric) Meisenbach; grandchildren, Jessica, Emma, Meredith, Noelle, Henry, Billy, Reagan, Abigail, and Andrew; and brother, Frank Miller. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 39 years, James; stepmother, Verna Ziemer; and brothers, Herb and David Miller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Fr. Robert Evenson presiding. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of Mass on Wednesday at the Church. Burial at 11AM on Thursday November 7, 2019 at FAIRFAX CEMETERY in Fairfax, Iowa.

A special thanks to Dr. Peter Harnish, the staff at SSM Adult Day Center, Senior Helpers, and Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support over the years.

