Mary McCarthy, 78, passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2023 in St George, UT. She was born on April 12th, 1945 in Richland Center, WI to John and Lorraine Coolidge. In 1966, she married Thomas Daniel McCarthy at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison, WI.
Mary was a treasure hunter, problem solver, and artist. She found treasures on every adventure – anything from antiques and collectibles to rocks and sticks, to friendships. Mary’s creativity allowed her to design and make anything she set her mind to. She made stained glass pieces, painted, sculpted, played music, and loved interior design. Others sought her advice because of her keen eye and ability to solve any problem.
Mary is survived by her husband Tom, son Thomas J McCarthy married to Connie Jewell and living in Richland Center; Daughter Joelle McCarthy married to Scott Blackburn and living in Monroe, UT; Grandchildren Mallary, Kestrel, Josiah, Scarlett, and Connor; Sister In Law Kelly Coolidge living in Oregon.
Mary will be remembered by her family as an adventurous, fun, and fierce life force who unwaveringly supported those she loved. She was a warrior who never stopped fighting.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Phoenix Center Bowling Alley in Richland Center on Saturday July 22nd, 2023, from 1pm to 5pm. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with local arrangements.
