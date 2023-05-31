Mary McCarthy

Mary McCarthy, 78, passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2023 in St George, UT. She was born on April 12th, 1945 in Richland Center, WI to John and Lorraine Coolidge. In 1966, she married Thomas Daniel McCarthy at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison, WI.

Mary was a treasure hunter, problem solver, and artist. She found treasures on every adventure – anything from antiques and collectibles to rocks and sticks, to friendships. Mary’s creativity allowed her to design and make anything she set her mind to. She made stained glass pieces, painted, sculpted, played music, and loved interior design. Others sought her advice because of her keen eye and ability to solve any problem.

