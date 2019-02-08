Mary Margaret Jura Silveira, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on June 15, 1933, in Fairhaven, Mass., the daughter of John and Mary (Mollie) Jura Smith. On June 11, 1955, she married Edwin B. Silveira. Mary served as the previous owner of Westport Travel Agency and Mark Realty in Westport, Mass. She was always involved in her community wherever she went and was well-loved by all who knew her.

She was a member of Catholic Woman’s Club of New Bedford, Westport Business to Business, and Country Club of New Bedford. Mary was also a member of Who's New in Madison, Fitchburg Optimist Club, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison. For many years, she volunteered at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Leopold Elementary School. Mary’s compassion and kind heart were clear to all whose lives she touched.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Arlene Silveira of Fitchburg, Wis.; son, John Silveira of Fairhaven, Mass.; most loved grandchildren, Krista Silveira and her son, Jordan of New Bedford, Mass., Ashlee Silveira and her daughter, Aijay of New Bedford, Mass., Corey Silveira of Fairhaven, Mass. and Carly Silveira of Vista, Cali.; niece, Heidi Silveira of Portland, Maine; nephew, Jude Silveira of Charlottesville, Va.; brother-in-law, William (Jeanne) Silveira of Scarborough, Maine; most loved godchildren; and many cousins who were “brothers and sisters” to Mary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; her parents; and her infant son, David.

A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Bedford, Mass. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg or to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

