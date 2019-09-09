Mary "Margaret" Fargen age 88 of Spring Green was granted by God the blessing of having her last days spent in the presence of her family and the caring staff at the Meadows.

She was born to Walter and Agnes (Paar) Ruhland on April 19, 1931. Margaret married LaVern "Bud" Fargen on June 28, 1949. Together they farmed in Big Hollow, where extended family gatherings were held on Sunday afternoons with cherished memories and stories still shared.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, playing cards and gardening. Her flower gardens were enjoyed by many. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Survivors include her 4 children, Dale (Pam), David (Pat), Kevin (Sue), Kimberly (Bill) Emerson, a daughter-in-law, Diane, 11 grandchildren, Alison (Stephen), Ana (Kevin), Michael, Matt (Jessica), Ryan (Alex), Ashley (Marlo), Brittney (Joe), Amber (John), Margaret, Alex and Michelle, 8 great grandchildren, a special nephew, Dan (Robin) Rothwell, 3 siblings, Virgil (Jan) Ruhland, Agnes Ballweg, Verda Rothwell, 2 sisters-in-law, Linda and Ann Ruhland, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bud, a son, Michael, 3 sisters, Leona Reisinger, Jeanette Masino, Delphine Reeve, 3 brothers, Victor, Harland and Reggie Ruhland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. The family extends a thank you to Upland Hills Hospice (especially Patricia) and Meadows Assisted Living Facility for their exceptional care and kindness.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.