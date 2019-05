Mary Margaret Dushack /January 16, 1945 - May 20, 2019

A full obituary will appear soon.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 Main Street, Cottage Grove, WI 53527 with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Private burial will take place at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery.



Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054