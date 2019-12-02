Mary Mannlein

COLUMBUS - Mary F. Mannlein age 95, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Marquardt Manor.

She was born on December 16, 2019 to Edwin and Florence (Mulligan) Jaeger in Columbus. Mary was married to Joseph Mannlein in 1948 in New York and had six children. She was employed for the Wisconsin DMV for 19 years until retirement. Mary enjoyed dining out, shopping and visiting on the phone. She loved to travel, especially with her church family. Mary was a devoted St. Columbkille member where she played the organ for many years and also for other area churches. She was a great German cook with an Irish flare. Mary spent a lot of efforts adjusting her kids around the Mill and Crawfish.

She is survived by her children Thomas (Kathleen) Mannlein of Danville, Ann (Raymond) Knudtson of Danville and William J. Mannlein of Columbus; two granddaughters Mary (Fred) Zirzow and Shannon (Jason) Tuner; three grandchildren Miranda, Olivia, Owen; daughter-in-law Valerie (Angel) Alvarez of Apex, NC and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons James, Robert and Richard; three brothers Jack, Bernard and Eugene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation beginning at 9:30 A.M. at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in the town of Elba. Rev. Mike Erwin will officiate. Interment will be held in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Holly Hill or Catholic charities of one's choice.

A special thank you to Marquardt Manor staff for their love and care.