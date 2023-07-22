Mary M. Sorensen

Madison - Mary M. “Millie” Sorensen, 93, of Madison Wisconsin, ended her earthly journey on July 20, 2023 at BrightStar Senior Living in Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona WI, with Msgr. Kevin Holmes officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.
Millie was born July 3, 1930 to Charles M. and Carrie (Burke) Hoppenjan in Cuba City, Wisconsin, and spent her early years on the family farm in Elk Grove Township in Lafayette County. She learned what was important in life in the farm home, at the nearby one-room school, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church across the road, and at Cuba City High School, from which she graduated in 1948.
Millie worked as a bookkeeper for local businesses in Cuba City before moving to Madison, where she worked for Rural Mutual Insurance and became an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She and Dick met one morning after Mass, and they were married on August 20, 1960 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City. Through their nearly 63 years of marriage, Millie enjoyed being a mother and homemaker and guiding their three daughters by teaching and example through childhood and maturity. She volunteered at many church and school activities, and in later years worked part-time at various state agencies.
Millie’s character was defined by strong faith, secure hope, and boundless charity. She made guests feel at home and will be remembered by family, friends, and neighbors for birthday gatherings, holiday dinners, and dessert treats that came to be known as Millie Bars.
Millie is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters Rebecca, Barbara (Neal) VanErsvelde, and Elizabeth (K. Michael) Van Asten; grandchildren Adam VanErsvelde, Luke Van Asten, and Michelle Van Asten; her sister Jean (Terry) Cleary; sister-in-law Renee Hoppenjan, and many nieces and nephews.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Eileen (Jerome) Simon, Ann Marie (Guerdon) Riechers, Florence (Harry) Segerstrom, and Helen Joyce Hoppenjan; her brothers Charles (Esther), Harold (Patricia), Richard (Joyce), and Robert; and her granddaughter Laura Van Asten.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toward Masses for the repose of her soul or to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Madison.
The family thanks the staff at BrightStar Senior Living and ProMedica/Heartland Hospice for their kindness and the loving care they provided to Millie in her final months.
"May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome you and take you into the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem." – from the Mass for the Dead