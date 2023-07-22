Mary M. Sorensen

Madison - Mary M. “Millie” Sorensen, 93, of Madison Wisconsin, ended her earthly journey on July 20, 2023 at BrightStar Senior Living in Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 28, 2023 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main Street, Verona WI, with Msgr. Kevin Holmes officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.

Millie was born July 3, 1930 to Charles M. and Carrie (Burke) Hoppenjan in Cuba City, Wisconsin, and spent her early years on the family farm in Elk Grove Township in Lafayette County. She learned what was important in life in the farm home, at the nearby one-room school, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church across the road, and at Cuba City High School, from which she graduated in 1948.