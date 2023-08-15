Mary M. Christianson

Mary M. Christianson, age 81, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at home.  She was born on Dec. 25, 1941, and lived in the Mount Horeb area for many years, the daughter of Milford and Martha (Hottmann) Cowling.

Mary graduated from Black Earth High School in 1959.  She married Daryl Christianson on July 15, 1961, in Cross Plains.  Mary was a tremendously dedicated worker throughout her career, thinking of others before herself.  She got her start with National Savings and Loan as a teller in the late 1970s and worked her way up as a branch manager until it was time to direct all her attention to the family business and take over all accounting and bookkeeping for Christianson & Sons.  Along with her loving husband they both retired in 2003.