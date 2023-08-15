Mary M. Christianson, age 81, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at home. She was born on Dec. 25, 1941, and lived in the Mount Horeb area for many years, the daughter of Milford and Martha (Hottmann) Cowling.
Mary graduated from Black Earth High School in 1959. She married Daryl Christianson on July 15, 1961, in Cross Plains. Mary was a tremendously dedicated worker throughout her career, thinking of others before herself. She got her start with National Savings and Loan as a teller in the late 1970s and worked her way up as a branch manager until it was time to direct all her attention to the family business and take over all accounting and bookkeeping for Christianson & Sons. Along with her loving husband they both retired in 2003.
Mary was the ultimate Mom she loved her family dearly and always there at a moment’s notice. She loved everything John Deere and driving her John Deere tractor for evening rides at their 40-acre farm just outside of Mount Horeb. She also enjoyed birdwatching and nature in general. She was an avid fan of the Badgers, Brewers and Packers by attending and watching many of their games. Mary loved supporting her grandchildren by attending many of their school and sporting events in their younger years and in high school.
Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Teresa Christianson; grandsons, Brandon and Michael Toman; granddaughter, Olivia Christianson; brother, Mark Cowling; extended Cowling family; and dear friends, Rosetta and Stan Bauer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl Christianson; son, Rusty Christianson; and parents, Milford and Martha Cowling.