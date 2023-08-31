Mary Lynn Kewitz

Mary Lynn Kewitz, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lynn will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023; at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Briggsville with Fr. Randy Timmerman celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

