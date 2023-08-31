Mary Lynn Kewitz, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Sauk City, Wisconsin.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lynn will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023; at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Briggsville with Fr. Randy Timmerman celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Mary Lynn was born January 20, 1941, in West Frankfort, Illinois, the daughter of Ivan and Mary (Bobrick) Beers. She was a longtime member of St. Cecilia’s, she was a Lector and taught Catechism for over a decade. Her devout participation in the Christmas Gifting Tree was her most earnest contribution.
Mary Lynn was beloved by her children and grandchildren, whom she looked after with great care and tenderness, instilling in each of them a sense of independence and wonder. An elegant woman and a generous friend, Mary Lynn was resilient and present. Those who knew and loved her will remember her charisma and tenacious ability to adapt and overcome, to celebrate and thrive in light and dark. She will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Pat Griffin, children; Johnny (Stacy) Kewitz, Tom (Alice) Sweeney and Kathleen (Aly) Pinder. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jennifer, Stephanie, John, Lauren, Philip, Lily, Ryan, Brianna, Victoria, Allen, Billy, Jessy, Michael, Michelle, Danny, Trey, and Evelyn; along with her great grandchildren; Nolan, Izzy, Regan, Colton, Issac, Aviah, Madison, Mason, Robby, Mavis, Cary, Lando, and Connor.
She is preceded in death by her parents and children; Jackie Steele, Allen Kewitz, and Mary Walker.
