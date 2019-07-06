Mary Louise Hustad

New Glarus -- Mary Louise (Lou) Hustad passed away on July 3, 2019 after a short illness surrounded in her last days by many family members.

Mary Lou was born on March 9, 1928 to parents Gottfried (G. F.) Klassy and Louisa Alice Kundert Klassy. Mary Lou attended school in New Glarus where she was born and raised and was a life-long resident of the New Glarus area. She married William Marcel Hustad on February 15, 1945 at Swiss Church in New Glarus and they had six sons.

She is survived by her six sons: William F (Jackie), Richard O (Chiko), Dale E (Susan Crum), Wayne P (Bonnie), Dennis N (Cindy), and Terry J (Lisa); 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; in laws Gene and Ardys Hustad and Eileen and Bill Liedholm and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband in 1959, her parents, her brother Paul Klassy Sr and sister in law Doris Klassy; sister Permilla Klassy, an infant brother, her father and mother in law Olen and Irene Hustad, her daughter in law Beth Hustad, in laws Arthur and Bernice Hustad, Lennys Hustad, Doris and Enos Jeglum, Betty and Richard Bristow, Shirley and Tom Dunn, Wilda and Richard Wilhelm; and special friends Everett Erickson and Bud King.

Her family was the center of her life especially after the death of her husband. Mom was at many sporting and school events over the years for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over the years, she was a homemaker-farmers wife and a Wisconsin Dept of Veterans Affairs Employee. Mary Lou enjoyed bowling and playing cards especially Euchre and Yass. She took pride in being the last surviving great grandchild of prominent New Glarus resident and Swiss Immigrant Joshua Wild, and also the last surviving grandchild of prominent New Glarus businessman Fridolin Kundert.

Mary Lou was active in the Swiss Church Ladies Aid and a proud member of the New Glarus American Legion Unit 141 as she had three sons that served in Military Service during the Vietnam War.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her beloved Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Swiss Church for the Windows Fund or to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.