Mary Lou Urbach, 89, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Greenway Manor surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 31st,1934 to Barbara and Frank Kratcha on the family farm in Muscoda, WI.
Mary Lou graduated from Muscoda High School and then went to Milwaukee to work for the Catholic Knights. It was in Milwaukee that she met Robert Urbach, her future husband, at a Braves game, and they were married on October 25th, 1958. They moved around a lot early in their marriage until finally coming back to Wisconsin and settling in Muscoda, WI, her hometown. It was there that they raised their family. She would go on to work for Riverdale Schools for almost 30 years as a cook, feeding and taking care of the High School students.
Her love of Wisconsin sports was always known to all who talked or saw her. She loved the Brewers, (the best), Wisconsin Badgers, and Packers.
She also became very good at making crafts and loved all the activities at Greenway the best!! But what she treasured the most were her beloved Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Her room at Greenway was filled with all kinds of pictures of them. She always said that those were her greatest blessings.
Mary is survived by
6 children: Donna Urbach of Richland Center, John (Chris) of Atlanta, GA, Jim of Spring Green, Jeff of Muscoda, Diana (Steve) Trumm of Boscobel, and Joe (Jessica) of Dodgeville;
5 Great-grandchildren: Malinda, Arabella, Sophia, Emma, and Quinnly;
sister: Mildred Esser also of Greenway Manor;
and many nieces and nephews and lots of dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Barbara, husband, Robert, two brothers Ralph and Bernard and their wives, Dorothy and Ruth, and a sister, Dorothy and brother-in-law Frank, brother-in-law Joe.
Greenway has been her home for the past 8 years and they have provided her with such love and concern every day since she has been there. The family also thanks Agrace for making the transition so peaceful and easy. The family wants to especially thank the Greenway Manor Staff for all the excellent care and love she received there.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Muscoda, with burial to follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 3:40 PM. Visitation will also be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until the departure to the church at 1:45 PM. To honor Mary’s passion for the Brewers, Packers, Bucks and Badger the family requests people wear their favorite Wisconsin sports team apparel to the visitation. Memorials can be given to the family or Greenway Manor in Mary’s honor. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
