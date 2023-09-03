Mary Lou Urbach

Mary Lou Urbach, 89, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Greenway Manor surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on July 31st,1934 to Barbara and Frank Kratcha on the family farm in Muscoda, WI.

Mary Lou graduated from Muscoda High School and then went to Milwaukee to work for the Catholic Knights. It was in Milwaukee that she met Robert Urbach, her future husband, at a Braves game, and they were married on October 25th, 1958. They moved around a lot early in their marriage until finally coming back to Wisconsin and settling in Muscoda, WI, her hometown. It was there that they raised their family. She would go on to work for Riverdale Schools for almost 30 years as a cook, feeding and taking care of the High School students.