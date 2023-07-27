Mary Lou Riphahn Obituaries Obituaries Jul 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Lou Riphahn, age 89, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023. The full obituary and service times will be posted once complete. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson Camacho Mount HorebFuneral & Cremation Care500 N. Eighth St.(608) 437-5077COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Lou Riphahn Obituaries Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 50 Years of Red Shed is 50 years of UW–Madison Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend Dane County board checking for contract violations after SSM Health stops gender-affirming surgeries Renovation of historic Janesville hotel complete Suspect in Coho Street shooting shot victim because of previous altercation, records allege Latest News Police asking for more info after several gunshots heard on north side overnight Merrill Community Sharing Garden teaches kids how to eat, cook healthy Trump once condemned the Jan. 6 rioters. Now he's become one of their biggest supporters WATCH: Thursday morning's top news and weather headlines Suspect in Coho Street shooting shot victim because of previous altercation, records allege More News