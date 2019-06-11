COLUMBUS--Mary Lou Mattson Bradley age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Columbus Health & Rehab in Columbus.

She was born on December 17, 1926 to Herman and Esther (Neis) Lischka in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00P.M., with visitation beginning at 10:30A.M., on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Memorials may be made to the Columbus Area Senior Center or St. Jerome Church. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com. A complete obituary is pending.