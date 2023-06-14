Mary Lorraine Ewing

Mary Lorraine Schlueter Ewing, 88, of Richland Center died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born April 10, 1935, in the Richland Center Hospital, the youngest daughter of Edward and Leada (Snyder)Schlueter of Dayton Ridge County, Richland Center, Wisconsin.

Lorraine attended Crow Hill Country School from first to second grade when the family moved to Richland Center from the farmhouse. During the war years of the 1940’s her two brothers were in the Army and Navy for the US Government Services. Sister Madalene was married. Lorraine was too young to help on the farm. In Richland Center she attended the grade school at the Old West Side School entering third grade until sixth grade, entered seventh and eighth at Richland Center High School until twelfth and graduation in May of 1953.