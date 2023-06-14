Mary Lorraine Ewing

Mary Lorraine Schlueter Ewing, 88, of Richland Center died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born April 10, 1935, in the Richland Center Hospital, the youngest daughter of Edward and Leada (Snyder)Schlueter of Dayton Ridge County, Richland Center, Wisconsin.
Lorraine attended Crow Hill Country School from first to second grade when the family moved to Richland Center from the farmhouse. During the war years of the 1940’s her two brothers were in the Army and Navy for the US Government Services. Sister Madalene was married. Lorraine was too young to help on the farm. In Richland Center she attended the grade school at the Old West Side School entering third grade until sixth grade, entered seventh and eighth at Richland Center High School until twelfth and graduation in May of 1953.
In 1952, she met Maurice Ewing of Viola, who taught grade school there. He later came to Richland Center and taught sixth grade at the Junior High School until the new Jefferson School was built.
October 3rd, 1953, Lorraine married Maurice at the First Methodist Church in Richland Center. In 1956 they moved to Whitehall, Wisconsin, where Maurice was hired as Trempealeau County Supervisor. A year later moved back to Richland Center with their little son Kevin. At that time, Maurice was hired by Richland Center School District to teach at the new Lincoln Grade School. In 1960 in December, they moved back to Whitehall with their three small sons, where Maurice was hired as Grade School Supervisor of the Whitehall School District. Living in Whitehall for 18 years until the boys graduated from high school then on to college. In 1978, Maurice and Lorraine moved to the Spring Valley School District, living there for 10 years. In 1989, Maurice retired from public schools, and they bought their retirement home in Menominee, Wisconsin. June 1992, Maurice passed from his earthly home to Heaven.
In 1994, Lorraine and son David moved to Richland Center where Lorraine bought her first home on North Main Street. They later bought and moved to a larger home near the downtown shopping area on East Union and Church Street. Across from the home is the Peace United Methodist Church.
Soon after the move to East Union Street, she joined the church as a member. She sang in the adult choir, took part in the Women’s Bible Studies, both at Peace United and Trinity Churches. In the fall of 1994, Lorraine was asked by a United Methodist team member of the Coulee District of Wisconsin, to be one of the mission team members. Serving for 12 years for the Coulee District at the time, Lorraine also served as President of the local UMW Unit of Peace for four years, and also served several officers. During that time, one being Christian Women’s Club of RC. “Good Will Club” of RC.
Over the years, Lorraine took many trips and several cruises including Mission trip to El Salvador, The Holyland and Giza, Washington D.C., Alaska, Norway, Denmark, St. Petersburg and Russia.
“Even though at many times life was difficult, Mother lived it to the fullest.”
Lorraine is survived by her three sons: Kevin (Janet) Ewing of Rochester, MN and their three children, Lydia Green(son Samuel) of Rochester, MN; Julia (Zach) Zurn (son Luca) of Rochester, MN; Benjamin Ewing of Portland, OR; David Ewing of Richland Center, WI; Brian (Sandy) Ewing of Baldwin, WI, and their two daughters, Hannah Ewing of Woodbury, MN, and Emma (Josh) Williamson, their son David and daughter Anna of Amery, WI; nieces and nephews: John (Mary) Honer of Hillsboro, Mary Kunau of Eagle River, Nancy (Joe) Auchter of Oconomowoc; cousins: Norma (David) Erickson of Stillwater, MN, Darlene (John) Nelson of Prentice; and Wayne (Shawne) Melby of Richland Center; each of whom she dearly loved as if they were her own, many neighbors, relatives, friends, doctors and nursing staff at the Richland Hospital and Clinic, Schmitt Woodland Hills, Agrace Hospice, along with special friends from Madison.
Mother will be greatly missed.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leada Schlueter; her husband Maurice Ewing; brothers, Vernon (Clemy) Schlueter, Martin (Charlotte) Schlueter, an infant brother; sister, Madaline (Francis) Honer; and special friend Glenn Jackson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel and again on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Trinity United Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The family suggests memorials in Lorraine's name be directed to: Kiwanis Coats for Kids Program, Richland Center School District Snack Packs for Backpacks Program, Ocooch Mountain Humane Society, or AMCORE Missions. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.