Mary L. Rittenhouse

Mary Lou Rittenhouse, age 90, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Imogene, Minn., the daughter of Guy and Sarah (Ficken) Adams.

Mary married Douglas Rittenhouse on July 12, 1952 in Sheboygan. She worked for the UW-Madison in Chadbourne Hall as a food server. Mary also volunteered at the Senior Center where she enjoyed knitting and making quilts. She loved traveling throughout the United States with her husband. Mary's family meant the world to her and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart.

Mary is survived by her five sons, James (Debbie) Rittenhouse, Daryl (Kristine) Rittenhouse, Robert Rittenhouse, Roger Rittenhouse and Stuart (Michele) Rittenhouse; ten grandchildren, Jamie Rittenhouse, Joshua (Allyssa) Rittenhouse, Chad (Tracy) Rittenhouse, Patrick Rittenhouse, Matthew (Bobbie) Rittenhouse, Daniel Rittenhouse; Jennifer (Reid) Bretz, Jolene (Brad) Pieper, Stephanie Rittenhouse and Ashley (Calvin) Wendt; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mickey (Robert) Lowen and Rosie (Roger) Laue; brother, John (Doreen) Adams; sister-in-law, Shirley Adams; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Steven Rittenhouse in 1974; brother, Vincent Adams; and sister-in-law, Leslie Monsien.

A private family service and burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date.

