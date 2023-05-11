Mary L. (Kahn) Risberg

Mary L. (Kahn) Risberg, age 88, passed away peacefully at Maplewood - Sauk Prairie on 5/7/2023. She was born on 8/17/1934 in Belleville, the daughter of Casper and Clara (Parman) Kahn, and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1952.

Upon graduating, Mary started nurses’ training, but then worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for a short time before finding her lifelong professional association with the University of Wisconsin Hospital System. Mary initially worked for the UW Hospital Cardiovascular Research Department, and was instrumental in assisting with some of the early successes of Dr. Charles Crumpton. Using her excellent typing skills, Mary typed hundreds of doctoral theses for graduate students over the years. She advanced her career as the hospital grew, eventually retiring in 1991 as an administrator with the UW Hospital Department of Medicine.

