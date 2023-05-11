Mary L. (Kahn) Risberg, age 88, passed away peacefully at Maplewood - Sauk Prairie on 5/7/2023. She was born on 8/17/1934 in Belleville, the daughter of Casper and Clara (Parman) Kahn, and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1952.
Upon graduating, Mary started nurses’ training, but then worked for Wisconsin Power and Light for a short time before finding her lifelong professional association with the University of Wisconsin Hospital System. Mary initially worked for the UW Hospital Cardiovascular Research Department, and was instrumental in assisting with some of the early successes of Dr. Charles Crumpton. Using her excellent typing skills, Mary typed hundreds of doctoral theses for graduate students over the years. She advanced her career as the hospital grew, eventually retiring in 1991 as an administrator with the UW Hospital Department of Medicine.
Mary was united in marriage to Harold “Bud” Risberg in 1959 and enjoyed many adventures on the back of his Moto Guzzi motorcycle throughout the ‘60s and early ‘70s. “Bud” preceded her in death in 1978, but Mary’s adventurous spirit continued for many years. She was a seasoned world traveler, cruising with various friends over land and sea to experience the sights, sounds, and cultures across South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.
In addition to her career and travels, Mary had many other passions. She was a skilled seamstress, crafter, knitter, embroiderer, and needlepointer, and shared those talents with friends and family through countless creations. Mary was honored to make one of the earliest Bucky Badger costumes for the UW Sports Department. On any given day, Mary loved watching and cheering for her beloved Packers and Badgers, and worked many concession stands at Badger football games for the Madison Kiwanis after her retirement. She was a collector, a Leo who loved lions, an avid bridge player, and peanut brittle-maker extraordinaire.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her in-laws Harold and Marvel Risberg; brother David; brother-in-law Dick Risberg; sisters-in-law JoAnn Kahn and Ruby Kahn; and her precious fur-babies Sparky, Maggie, Kahnnie, Marty and Muffy.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Robert (Garda) Kahn and Dennis (Christine) Kahn; sister-in-law, Gloria Risberg; nieces, Kathleen Ripley, Lori (Tom) Peters, Charity (Daryn Roven) Kahn, Jane Marie (Bill) Bloomberg and Melissa Kahn; nephews, Kendall (Marti) Kahn, Karl (Judy) Kahn, Scott (Lisa) Risberg and Zachary (Samantha) Kahn; along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Mary’s family would like to thank the caring staff at Maplewood Sauk Prairie and Dr. Thomas Varley for her excellent care over the past 16 months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mary’s name to The First United Church of Christ - Sauk City or Capital K9s in Madison.
A private graveside interment and celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends.
