Mary L Holig

Mary Louise (Schultz) Holig, age 94, of Mauston, WI passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI.

Mary was born on February 11, 1924 in Bloomfield, Iowa to Simon and Ruth (Williams) Schultz. She was united in marriage to William Max Holig on August 5, 1943 in Delavan, WI. They raised 5 children while operating a dairy farm outside of Mauston in Cattail Valley. Mary worked for Vacuum Platers in Mauston for many years. She taught Sunday School at the United Methodist Church and spent many hours volunteering at the elementary schools reading with children and working at the auxiliary thrift shop. She was also a member of the Juneau County Farm Bureau, the Mauston FFA Alumni, the Juneau County Historical Society, and JC-AIRS.

Mary will be remembered for her love of reading and weekly library trips, cooking and baking; especially her chicken noodle soup, potato salad, and Christmas candy, her love for gardening and hummingbirds, and always having treats ready for the grandkids and her many outdoor animal friends. In her later years, she developed a love of quilting and made sure that anyone who passed through her door received one.

Mary is survived by her daughters Ruth (Gordon) Schmidt of Wonewoc, WI, Jean (Charles) Beran of Milton, WI, Emma (Howard) Robinson of Milton, WI, daughter-in-law Joan (Mick) Holig- McCormick of Mauston, WI, sister Nancy Laughlin of Crestline, CA, Don (Shirley) Schultz of Palm Desert, CA, twelve grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren.

Waiting in heaven for Mary include her husband William of fifty years, her parents, her sons William Jr. and Robert, daughter-in-law Janice, brothers Bill, Jack, Simon Jr., Vern, Jerry, and great-grandsons Landon and Chase Langbecker.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Mauston United Methodist Church, where a visitation will be held from 9-11am.

Interment will be at the Lindina Evergreen Cemetery.