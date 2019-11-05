Mary L. Cox, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Oak Park Place.

She was born on July 30, 1930, in Greenway Township, Minn., the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Javor) Furlong. Mary graduated from Greenway Township High School in 1948. She married Robert Cox on Oct. 4, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marble, Minn.

Mary lived in Grand Rapids, Minn., 1966 - 2014. She worked for the U.S. Government, New York Life Insurance Co., Mesaba Aviation and Blandin Paper Company, retiring in 1991. Mary was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Rapids and the YMCA-Bruce Bauer Senior Center in Grand Rapids. She was also a member of a number of organizations including the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 60, IMC Hospital Auxiliary, RSVP Grand Rapids and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by her children, Stephen (Sherry) Cox, Julie Selner; Mary (John) Beaty, and Monica (Peter) Bovis; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; and 11 siblings.

A private Catholic Mass of Christian Burial for Mary was held Nov. 9, 2019. A memorial service and internment will take place at a later date, in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 325 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

