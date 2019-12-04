MADISON-Mary Johnson Frey, age 92, died peacefully with her family at her bedside on November 25, 2019.

Mary, the only child of Adele and Olaf Johnson, grew up in Oak Park, IL. She attended Vassar College, receiving her bachelor's degree in psychology. Inspired by social reformers, Jane Adams and Harriet Vittum, Mary earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration. Unusual for the times, Mary pursued a career as a psychiatric social worker. Her job responsibilities ranged from training medical students to counseling patients in psychiatric wards.

In 1959, Mary married Richard Frey and moved to Winnetka, IL. They raised two daughters, Martha Frey (Middleton, WI) and Susan Frey (Concord, MA). Mary volunteered with various organizations including Northwestern University Settlement and Planned Parenthood. In 1978, she began her second career as a geriatric social worker.

Mary cherished her family and friends. She loved the family's dogs and cats, particularly Bode. She enjoyed playing tennis and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.

Of special note, the family expresses its deep gratitude to the staff and volunteer angels at Attic Angel Community as well as to Rev. Nick Utphall, Dr. Kristin Lewicki, Bernie Geohegan, Renford Combs, and Agrace Hospice.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 am. Rev. Nick Utphall of Advent Lutheran Church ELCA will lead the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to Attic Angel Association, 8301 Old Sauk Rd, Middleton, WI 53562, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, 302 North Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202, or the charity of your choice.