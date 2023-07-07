Mary Joanna "Mary Jo" Solomon

Mary Joanna “Mary Jo” Kazusky Solomon, 77, of Dodgeville, originally of South Trafford, Pennsylvania, died July 7, 2023, at home. She was born on January 10, 1946, in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Walter and Jennie Kazusky.
In her youth, Mary Jo had the honor of being Head Majorette of her high school. She and her Trafford classmates grew up in a close knit community. Her cousins were her neighbors and other neighbors were like family. She attended the former Clarion College in Clarion, PA, where she met her loving husband, John. During their 55 years of marriage, John and Mary Jo moved a whopping 29 times, criss-crossing the United States frequently, as a result of John’s military and civilian career. They lived in 9 States, occasionally landing in student housing, on several navel bases, with relatives a few times, once on a golf course, once on a river bank, and even twice in houses built from scratch! The couple traveled abroad as well, the most memorable trip being to Italy, which included a Christmas mass in the Vatican to hear Pope John Paull II.
During their years spent in Idaho, they had the opportunity for regular family trips to Yellowstone National Park. Mary Jo became particularly fond of Yellowstone and surrounding areas, eventually considering Grand Teton National Park her favorite place on Earth. Throughout their ever-changing locations, Mary Jo managed an outstanding level of care for her two children as well as a steadfast commitment to her work. She led a passionate career in Speech Pathology where she excelled as both a public school teacher and a case worker in the private therapy sector. She found her most rewarding job was being a speech therapist in the Ririe School District, helping Kindergarten through Twelfth graders.
Mary Jo was a member of the Roman Catholic church and was deeply proud of her Polish heritage. She delighted in entertaining friends and family and orchestrating holiday gatherings with style; her hostessing skills were legendary. She kept a recipe box overflowing with interesting dishes and dependable favorites. She self published several cookbooks for family and friends. You would want her at every potluck. She liked knitting, crosswords, card games and enjoying her favorite pastime at the nearest casino. She loved her family profoundly, felt truly blessed to be a mother, and her greatest joy was watching her grandsons grow up.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jo is preceded in death by her infant brother, Robert John Kazusky, brother-in-law Timothy and wife Beverly Solomon, numerous aunts and uncles, her best friend, Margiorie Becker, and beloved dog Spud. She is survived by her husband, John Wendell Solomon, her son John Walter Solomon, Jennifer Goble, grandsons Adam Nelson Solomon and Sean Thomas Solomon, daughter Heather Anne Solomon. She felt gratitude for those close friends who continued to keep in touch, send good wishes and offer sympathy over this past year. Your show of love made such a difference, letting her feel connected to a life beyond her illness.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Upland Hills Health Hospital, especially the Oncology and Infusion Clinic, Palliative and Hospice Care for their kindness, concern and guidance throughout this journey.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude in Mary Jo’s name are greatly appreciated.