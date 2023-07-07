Mary Joanna "Mary Jo" Solomon

Mary Joanna “Mary Jo” Kazusky Solomon, 77, of Dodgeville, originally of South Trafford, Pennsylvania, died July 7, 2023, at home. She was born on January 10, 1946, in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Walter and Jennie Kazusky.

In her youth, Mary Jo had the honor of being Head Majorette of her high school. She and her Trafford classmates grew up in a close knit community. Her cousins were her neighbors and other neighbors were like family. She attended the former Clarion College in Clarion, PA, where she met her loving husband, John. During their 55 years of marriage, John and Mary Jo moved a whopping 29 times, criss-crossing the United States frequently, as a result of John’s military and civilian career. They lived in 9 States, occasionally landing in student housing, on several navel bases, with relatives a few times, once on a golf course, once on a river bank, and even twice in houses built from scratch! The couple traveled abroad as well, the most memorable trip being to Italy, which included a Christmas mass in the Vatican to hear Pope John Paull II.