Mary Jo Loeffelholz

Mary Jo Loeffelholz, a beloved mother, wife and friend passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father Greg Ihm and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon and fellowship at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:30 PM. Memorials may be made to the Mary Jo Loeffelholz memorial fund which will go to charities that Mary Jo held dear to her heart. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Mary Jo was born on March 21, 1944, as the first child of John and Frances (Patterson) Brendemuehl. She was married to her husband, Richard Loeffelholz, on May 26, 1979. She was a source of strength, guidance and unwavering support for her children, Connie Ann and Michael John.