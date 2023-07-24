Mary Jo Loeffelholz, a beloved mother, wife and friend passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father Greg Ihm and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon and fellowship at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:30 PM. Memorials may be made to the Mary Jo Loeffelholz memorial fund which will go to charities that Mary Jo held dear to her heart. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Mary Jo was born on March 21, 1944, as the first child of John and Frances (Patterson) Brendemuehl. She was married to her husband, Richard Loeffelholz, on May 26, 1979. She was a source of strength, guidance and unwavering support for her children, Connie Ann and Michael John.
Mary Jo was an active member of her community, devoting countless hours to various charitable causes and community organizations. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants with loving care; she was a sewer, baker and collector of many things. She made beautiful cards to share with her friends and loved ones. Her home was always open to friends and family, where laughter, love and the best homemade food were shared.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Richard; two children, Connie Dettman and Mike Karnopp; two grandchildren, Alyssa (Mike) Hawkins and Wade (Jocelyn) Dettman; three great-grandchildren Addison, Esperanza and Bennet; two siblings, Colleen (Mike) Myers and Jim (Carolyn) Brendemuehl; mother-in-law, Carol Loeffelholz; and many nieces and nephews.
