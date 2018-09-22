MIDDLETON- Mary “Jayne” (Kelley) Zimmer, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1925, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Clement and Margaret (Haley) Kelley. Jayne married Bernard “Bud” Zimmer on Aug. 2, 1947, in Madison. She attended Central High School and UW-Madison. Jayne worked at Wisconsin Mutual, The Pines and Smokey’s Supper Club. She always loved to shop, and in her later years, she worked the Customer Service desk at Hilldale.

She was a special lady and cherished every moment with her family. Jayne had a way of making everyone feel important and always had an infectious smile. Her laugh and zest for life would light up a room. Jayne was truly one of a kind and we will miss her Irish shenanigans and charm.

Jayne is survived by her children, Andrea (Ron) Grosse, Bonnie (Craig) Kuenning and John (Melanie) Zimmer; grandchildren, Dawn (Greg) Levenick, Melissa Booth, Kerry (Mary Ripp) Grosse, T.J. Roosa, Michael Roosa, Laura (Ian) Haberman and Hallie (Brian Spencer) Kuenning; and great-grandchildren, Grant Levenick and Vera Mae Haberman. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Moxie; and grandchildren, Marie, William, Elizabeth and Peter.

We would like to thank Dr. Huang, Dr. McGowan and the staff of 5 East at St. Mary’s Hospital for their loving care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, at 12 noon on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, with Father Brian Wilk officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, honor Jayne by paying it forward with a smile and a kind word. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.