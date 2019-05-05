Mary Jane (Uphoff) Ubbelohde, age 98, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. She was born in Cottage Grove, on July 1, 1920. Mary Jane married Donald F. Ubbelohde on June 2, 1946. She graduated from Madison East High School and continued her education at Mercy Hospital in Janesville where she earned her nursing degree. Mary Jane joined the U.S. Army as a nurse in July 1943, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II as a 1st Lieutenant. She was honored to be part of the Inaugural Badger Honor Flight.

Mary Jane and Donald worked the family farm for years. She loved the farm and enjoyed working in the fields, barn, cooking and baking. After leaving the farm she worked in several nursing positions. Her most enjoyable job was at Morningside Sanatorium.

Mary Jane was a member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church where she served in several church organizations. She loved to sing and was a member of the church choir for over 60 years. Mary Jane was a 4-H and Girl Scout Leader, charter member of the Cottage Grove Lioness, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Post No. 248 and Cottage Grove Historical Society.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Lois Ubbelohde of Sun Prairie; Eileen (David) Conklin of Cottage Grove; son-in-law, Bertrand Lanher of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren, Shilah Conklin, Benjamin (Karin) Conklin and Tatiana Lanher (Gage DeNure); great-granddaughter, Courtney Conklin all of Cottage Grove; sisters-in-law, Lucille Wick and Bernice Ubbelohde; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Ubbelohde; daughter, Debra Ubbelohde-Lanher; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Glendale) DeBruine, Ethel (John) Holbrook, Marjorie (Thurston) LaFontain and Ruth (Dr. James) Dean; brothers-in-law, Willard Ubbelohde and William (Jeanette) Wick; and special cousin, Jack Kraft.

A funeral service will be held at BRYN MAWR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019, with the Rev. Elaine Hysell-Hanson officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center for the wonderful care and love that was shown to Mary Jane. Memorials may be made in Mary Jane's name to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 229 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove, WI 53527, or the Badger Honor Flight, P.O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.