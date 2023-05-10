Mary Jane (Sanders) Day passed away on May 7, 2023, from pancreatic cancer. She was born in Janesville, Wis., on Nov. 18, 1964.
Mary graduated from Middleton High School in 1983 and earned degrees in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Mary loved her family, friends, co-workers and students. She was born to teach. She taught at St. Francis Xavier School, St. Maria Goretti School, Mount Horeb Middle School and Edgewood High School. Mary loved teaching, tutoring and helping kids find confidence and success both in and out of the classroom.
Mary is survived by her husband of 32 years, Joe; sons, Jackson and Lukas; sisters, Liz (Mike Duren) Sanders, Sarah (Mike McKinley) Sanders and Marge (Craig) Lorfeld; mother, Molly McDermott; honorary daughter, Lindsey Umberger; mother-in-law, Ramona Day; sisters-in-law, Donna Day and Barb Day; and brother-in-law, Vince Hellenbrand. Mary is also survived by six beloved nieces and nephews, Colleen (Ed Hartjes and daughter, Grace) Hellenbrand, Peter (Sharon and son, Mitchell Debish) Hellenbrand, Ben (Heather) Boyd, Joey (Shannon) Boyd, Becca Lorfeld and Matt Lorfeld. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Ted Sanders; father-in-law, Norm Day; and brother-in-law, Bill Boyd.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare. We extend our gratitude to our friends who have given their love and support to our family since her diagnosis. We appreciate the warm thoughts, prayers, meals, jokes, dog walks, cards, texts and calls that you shared with us to help us on our journey and for helping Mary in her mission to walk with courage, grace and humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Second Harvest Food Bank or a charity of the donor's choice with much appreciation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
