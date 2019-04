Mary Jane (Rule) Gordon, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Rd., Monona. Time details are pending. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.