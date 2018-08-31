Mary J. “Toots” Walker, age 75, passed away in her home on August 29, 2018 with family by her side.

She was born on September 19, 1942 to parents, William and Verna (Haselwander) Blum. Mary was a 1960 graduate of Sauk City High School. She married Lawrence “Larry” Walker on August 19, 1967. Their marriage was blessed with two sons. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially babysitting her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, bowling, and gambling with many of her lifelong friends. Mary worked as a cook for the Dane County Home for 20 years, before her retirement in 2000.

Mary is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry “Doak” Walker; sons, Steve (Tiffany) and David (Amanda); grandchildren, Alexis and Michael; brother, Tom Blum; sister, Beverly Doyle; many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Blum; and sister, Donna Meyer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 1-5 p.m. at the AMERICAN LEGION POST 385, 207 Legion St., Verona, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.