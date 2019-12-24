Mary J. Strese

Mary Strese passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on December 21, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Mary was born on August 26, 1928 to Herbert and Alma (Keeser) Vogel in Farmington, WI. She graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1946 and married Ivan Strese on April 24, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2004. They resided in Johnson Creek all their married life.

Mary was a wonderful baker and was always happy to share her baked goods with the neighbors. She loved all dogs and had many throughout the years up until she moved to Assisted Living. In her younger years, Mary enjoyed going to estate sales and auctions for antique furniture which she loved refinishing and using in her home. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington.

Mary is survived by her two children, Judy Bell of Verona and John (Debbie) of Waukesha; grandchildren, Katie (Isaiah) Bell and Casey and Cody Strese. She also has four great grandchildren, Ayla, Boaz and Samuel Southward and Jemma Strese. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Earl Bell, grandson, T. J. Bell and sister, Elaine Zastrow. Mary is also survived by siblings, Herbie (Virginia) Vogel, Bunny (Jim) Kuehn, Sharon (Les) Kloss, Tom (Karen) Vogel and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington, or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

A special thank you to the staff at Jefferson Memory Care who provided loving care to Mary over the years and most recently to Rainbow Hospice.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

