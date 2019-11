Mary Isabelle Ketterer (nee Doyle) passed away November 6, 2019 at age 76.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow.

A full obituary will follow.