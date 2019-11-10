CROSS PLAINS- Mary Helen Zander-Tilley, age 81, of Cross Plains, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on March 2, 1938, in Lodi, the daughter of Clarence and R. Helen (Costello) Ryan.

Mary married Daniel "Boone" Zander on Oct. 12, 1957, and together they had three daughters. On June 15, 1991, she married her second husband, Henry Charles Tilley.

Mary's whole life was customer service and she loved talking with people. She was funny and loved to make people laugh. Mary enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and was proud of being a great-grandmother.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Barbara (John) Stafford, Helen (Keith) Nelson and Jane (Alan) Schoepp; grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Samantha, Catherine, Taylor, Abigail and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Liam, Inari, Everly, and twins, Camila and Lucia; sister, Catherine "Katy" Zander; brother, Jim (Joan) Ryan; any many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Boone and Henry; and her twin brother, E. Michael (Della) Ryan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

In honor of her family members, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Huntington's Disease Society of America at hdsa.org, Autism Speaks at autismspeaks.org or Camila Chacon - The Cure Starts Now at https://www.gofundme.com/experiences-for-camila.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.