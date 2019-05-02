MADISON/VERONA-Mary F. McAllister, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Meriter Hospital.

She was born on March 31, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Garfield and Helen (Doerfer) Schmid. She worked as a para transit driver for Abby Vans where she cared deeply for her clients.

Mary enjoyed Bullseye Pool League with her friends and cooking for both her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids, granddogger, Nagi Sunka, and the rest of her critters.

Mary is survived by her son, Heath (Amy) McAllister; grandchildren, Liam and Erin McAllister; brother-in-law, Charles Hanson; nephew; Karl (Sue) Hanson, niece; Kristen (Adam) Hanson, other nieces and nephews; and many great friends both old and new. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Hanson; and brother, Keith Schmid.

A Memorial Service will be held at ST JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St. Verona, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



