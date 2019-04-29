Mary F. Knight

REEDSBURG--Mary Frances Knight, age 96, a longtime resident of Reedsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 12, 1923, in Oak Park, Ill., the daughter of Garrett Francis Larkin and Frances Katherine (Templeton) Larkin. She was a graduate of Oak Park High School and Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y., and was working as a medical laboratory technician when she met her future husband, Dr. Robert George Knight. They were married on June 10, 1950, in Oak Park, and moved to Reedsburg in 1952, when Dr. Knight went into practice with his uncle, Dr. Ernest Stadel.

She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg and served on the committee to build the current church building in 1966 to 1969.

Survivors include her seven children, David (Krista) Knight of Grand Rapids, Mich., Betsy (John) Damon of Madison, Peter Knight of Madison, Cynthia (Ed) Sweeney of Waukesha, Martha (Mark) Skinner of Maple Grove, Minn., Laurie Lichte of Oconomowoc, and Amy Volk of Stoughton; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Cynthia Randall of St. Louis, Mo.; and one sister-in-law, Marjorie Wentworth of Poynette. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years in 2011.

A private funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE in Madison, April 29, 2019. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Reedsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wisconsin Public Radio, 821 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706, or American Family Children's Hospital, Attn: Development, 1675 Highland Ave. Madison WI 53792-9945