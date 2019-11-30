BLACK EARTH - Mary Evelyn Anderson, age 98, of Black Earth, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Heartland Country Village, Black Earth. She was born on August 15, 1921, in Wonewoc, Wis., the daughter of William and Geneva (Montgomery) O'Brien.

Mary married Marshall Anderson on June 5, 1954, in Madison. In addition to raising her family with Marshall, she worked as a nurses aide at UW Hospital and the Black Earth nursing home. Upon their retirement, they lived in Montana and Idaho where she was the camp cook for the sportsman's camp where Marshall was the hunting guide.

She was also an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 437 of Mazomanie, Wis.

Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting, gardening and horses. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her large family deeply; she will be missed.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Carol (Chris) Ottesen of Richland Center, Deanna O'Connell of Mazomanie, and Minola (Ronald) Norris of Black Earth; son, Clarence Anderson of Middleton; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Delos Markin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents; brothers, Arnold, Roscoe and Raymond; sisters, Cora and Leila; son-in-law, James O'Connell; Kate Lindemann (Clarence's fiance); and great-granddaughter, Sara Jo Brunner.

A funeral service will be held at LDS CHURCH, 701 Bear Claw Way, Middleton at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, with Bishop Regan Fackrell presiding. Burial will be held at Willow Valley Cemetery, Sextonville, Wis. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

A special thank you to the staff at Heartland, Agrace HospiceCare and Dr. Janelle Hupp.

Memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.