Mary Eloise Snyder

DeForest – Mary Eloise Snyder, age 80, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born on September 1, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Peter and Hilda (Butenhoff) Thomsen. Mary was married to Theodore E. Snyder on August 18, 1962, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Madison. Ted and Mary farmed in Cottage Grove in their early years of marriage, before moving to rural DeForest in 1968. They raised their four children on a farm on Hahn Rd, where the kids were active in 4-H and FFA. Mary was an active member of Windsor United Church of Christ. She loved to garden and enjoyed camping with Ted and friends. She took great joy in her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed their sporting events and showings at the county fair.

Mary is survived by her children, Peter (Alla) Snyder, and their children, Vitale and Zachary; Debra Gorzek and her children, Kathryn, Sarah and Andrew; Dawn (Clinton) Collins and their children, Jacob (Natia), Matthew, Theadora and Luke; and Paul (Heather) Snyder, and their children, Hailey (Jonathan), Tyler and Brett; her sister, Evelyn Koenig; and many nieces and nephews.