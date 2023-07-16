DeForest – Mary Eloise Snyder, age 80, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born on September 1, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Peter and Hilda (Butenhoff) Thomsen. Mary was married to Theodore E. Snyder on August 18, 1962, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Madison. Ted and Mary farmed in Cottage Grove in their early years of marriage, before moving to rural DeForest in 1968. They raised their four children on a farm on Hahn Rd, where the kids were active in 4-H and FFA. Mary was an active member of Windsor United Church of Christ. She loved to garden and enjoyed camping with Ted and friends. She took great joy in her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed their sporting events and showings at the county fair.
Mary is survived by her children, Peter (Alla) Snyder, and their children, Vitale and Zachary; Debra Gorzek and her children, Kathryn, Sarah and Andrew; Dawn (Clinton) Collins and their children, Jacob (Natia), Matthew, Theadora and Luke; and Paul (Heather) Snyder, and their children, Hailey (Jonathan), Tyler and Brett; her sister, Evelyn Koenig; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Snyder; parents, Peter and Hilda Thomsen; and siblings, Lester Thomsen, Don Thomsen, Paul Thomsen, Walter Thomsen, Caroline Hansen and Lois Gates.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. on the family farm, 5396 Hahn Rd, DeForest. A visitation will take place at the farm from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Please feel free to dress casually. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the Talamore Memory Care team, as well as SSM Health Hospice for the care and support provided to Mary. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
