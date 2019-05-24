On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Mary Ellen Morgan, age 88, of Lodi, Wis., joined her beloved twin sister, Polly, and younger brother Bob, in heaven.

She was born on July 20, 1930, in Arnolds Park, Iowa. Her parents were Clifford White and Marie (Kreutzkampf) White. After graduating high school in Spirit Lake, Iowa, she attended two years at the University of Iowa and received her teaching certificate. It was there that she met her husband, George E. Morgan and had three children. In 1964, they moved to Omaha, Neb. and had two more children.

In Omaha, she and her older children pursued their love of music and theater. Mary Ellen was a member of the Mel Olson singers and played various roles at the Omaha Public Playhouse. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church and became involved in politics.

After ten years in Omaha, the family moved to Beatrice, Neb. Their time in Beatrice was the highlight of her life. She assisted with special needs students at Paddock Lane Elementary and was also involved with the Methodist Church. Mary Ellen, along with several other people, founded the Beatrice Community Players Theater.

After ten years of dedication and commitment, an award was established in her name. Others who show the same commitment to the playhouse are awarded every so often. The friendships she developed in Beatrice continued to be lifelong.

Then life took a turn and sent the family to Atlanta, Ga. She continued her work with special needs students, whom she adored, and after a few short years began to care for her husband who battled cancer for ten years. When her beloved George passed away in 1996, she packed up her life and moved to Lodi, Wis., to be closer to her daughter, Susie.

Being retired from teaching, she volunteered at the local school district and then eventually the local nursing home. After her elderly mother moved to Lodi, (and eventually two more children), Mary Ellen devoted her life to caring for her mother. The nursing home was a special place for Mary Ellen as she developed many friendships there. In 2012, Mary Ellen was diagnosed with dementia and spent the following seven years there until the Lord brought her home.

Mary Ellen is survived by her five loving children, Teresa Nelson of Lodi, Wis., David (Nita) Matthews-Morgan, Athens, Ga., Steve (Kathy) Morgan, Dallas, Ga, Susie (Marty) Wimmer, Lodi, Wis. and Thomas (Jen) Morgan, Lodi, Wis.; "millions" of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; very special nieces and nephews; and cousins, including those in Denmark.

The Morgan Family cannot begin to express their profound gratitude to the entire staff at Good Samaritan/Divine Nursing Home. The dedication of kindness and compassion they show to the elderly community in Lodi is unmatched.

She will be buried next to her husband, George, at FOREST LAWN CEMETERY, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE, on May 25, 2019. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Chapel at Forest Lawn, with a celebration following offsite. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Lodi, Wis., with the date to be determined.

