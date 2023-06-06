Mary E. Cushman

Mary E. Cushman, of Cross Plains, Wis., passed peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Mary was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Meixelsperger) Roessler, born in Sauk County, Wis., at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital on Dec. 18, 1956. She lived with her family in Plain, Mazomanie, and Cross Plains, Wis., where she grew up. Mary attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Cross Plains, Kromrey Middle School in Middleton, and graduated from Middleton High School in 1975.

On July 26, 1975, Mary met Larry Cushman. From a quiet conversation that night grew a friendship and a love that has lasted for 48 years. They were truly soulmates and together they managed life’s difficulties but mainly joys. They married on May 23, 1981, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains. Mary and Larry proudly raised their two fine sons, Patrick and Joe, in Cross Plains. Patrick lives in Cross Plains with his wife, Kelsey, and their children, Cameron and Rowan. Joe lives in Austin, Texas.

