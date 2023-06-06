Mary E. Cushman, of Cross Plains, Wis., passed peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Mary was the daughter of Charles and Alice (Meixelsperger) Roessler, born in Sauk County, Wis., at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital on Dec. 18, 1956. She lived with her family in Plain, Mazomanie, and Cross Plains, Wis., where she grew up. Mary attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Cross Plains, Kromrey Middle School in Middleton, and graduated from Middleton High School in 1975.
On July 26, 1975, Mary met Larry Cushman. From a quiet conversation that night grew a friendship and a love that has lasted for 48 years. They were truly soulmates and together they managed life’s difficulties but mainly joys. They married on May 23, 1981, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains. Mary and Larry proudly raised their two fine sons, Patrick and Joe, in Cross Plains. Patrick lives in Cross Plains with his wife, Kelsey, and their children, Cameron and Rowan. Joe lives in Austin, Texas.
Mary successfully worked in the Medical Imaging field for 25 plus years. In 2004, she joined her husband in their family construction business where she remained dedicated right up to the time of her most recent illness.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always gladly had time for any of her family’s needs. She loved sports and the outdoors. She loved skating, snowshoeing, and practicing softball with Larry, and took pride in their garden and enjoyed picking berries and making pies. She loved watching her sons (and later her grandchildren’s) sports. She was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Winnipeg Jets.
Mary loved talking about life and raising families with Patrick and his wonderful wife, Kelsey. She loved taking walks and going out for lunch with Joe when he was able to make it back for a visit. Mary truly loved spending time with her grandchildren doing anything that interested them. Especially having sleepovers, playing floor hockey with Cameron, and planting flowers with Rowan.
Mary was a wonderful person and words cannot describe how much we will miss her. Her courage and spirit will remain with us and guide us forever.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry; two sons, Patrick (Kelsey) Cushman and Joe Cushman; two grandchildren, Cameron Cushman and Rowan Cushman; four brothers, Greg (Kate) Roessler, Mike (Janet) Roessler, Chuck (Mary) Roessler and Dave (Katy) Roessler; and three sisters, Joanne Roessler, Marlene (Kevin) Von Behren and Jeanette (Kevin) Acker. Mary is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Alice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Middleton Youth Hockey, Madtown Twisters Gymnastics, Cross Plains Youth Baseball and Softball, as well as the Carbone Cancer Center to help all those afflicted with the terrible disease that took Mary from us.