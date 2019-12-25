Mary Elizabeth Tierney joined her husband, Bill, in heaven on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in Green Bay, Wis., the daughter of Ray Mihm and Lavine (Russert) Mihm. She married the love of her life, Bill Tierney, on April 10, 1961. Bill's world revolved around Mary, and his love for her was evident to all of us as he always called her "his bride."

Mary had an everlasting love for God that she shared with her children and grandchildren. Her deep faith in Christianity was noticeable as she taught catechism to her grandchildren at St. Dennis Church. Mary always thought of others, and gave generously of her time and money through volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Women of St. Dennis, Schenk Food Group, Salvation Army, and Second Harvest. Mary's wonderful sense of humor was enjoyed by everyone. Her smile was contagious and lit up everyone's heart. Even though we will miss her dearly, we know she is being held lovingly in Bill's arms.

Mary's family was her priority in life. She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Kitty) Tierney and Margaret (Rich) Lofgren; her adoring grandchildren, Tierney and Sean Lofgren; her sisters, Pauline LaFrombois and Martha (Jim) Nejedlo; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred "Bill" Tierney; her sister, Carol McIntyre; her brothers-in-law, Tom McIntyre, Russell LaFrombois and Jerome Tierney; and her sister-in-law, Shelagh Tierney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Friday Dec. 27, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding, and dinner immediately following. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Appleton.

Memorials may be gifted in Mary Tierney's honor to Salvation Army or Second Harvest.

