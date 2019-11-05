Mary Elizabeth Stadele age 98 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pine Valley Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on August 7, 1921 in Keyesville, WI the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Doyle) Stoltz.

Mary was married on October 4, 1952 to Bernard "Bun" Stadele. She was a member of St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church. Together Mary and Bun dairy farmed, raised turkeys, owned and operated Stadele Supper Club and Keegan Mills.

Survivors include a son, Joe Sr. (Kathy) Stadele of Richland Center, 2 daughters, Jean Biba of Sterling, IL, Rosalie "Rose" (Jim "Nub") McCann of Muscoda, 6 grandchildren, Christie Stadele, Sarah (Scott) Holthe, Joe Jr. (Marcie) Stadele, Paul (Kelly) Stadele, Mike (Stephanie) Biba, Tim (Lydia) Biba, Chloe Bittorf, 10 great grandchildren, Emma and Abby Holthe, Kathryn, Madeline, Olivia and Mathew Stadele, Nick Kunets, Brady, Bryce, Alexis and Ellie Biba, 2 sisters, Rose Brickl and Lorraine Silberman, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Stoltz, her husband, Bernard "Bun" Stadele, a son, Bob Stadele, a daughter, Marita Bittorf, 3 brothers, Ed, Leo and Joseph Stoltz, 2 sisters, Marcella Rinehart and Veronica Fisher-Shelton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Stafford Funeral Home where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 P.M.

Visitation will also be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

