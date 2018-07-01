MADISON – Mary Elizabeth Ciufo, beloved mother and devoted wife, age 81, died on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Mary was born on February 14, 1937 in Eaton, Indiana to Bynum and Dorothy Smith. Mary was united in marriage to Donald Ciufo on December 28, 1956.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald; a brother, Tom Scott of Guelph, Ontario; a sister, Alice Feasel of Indianapolis, Indiana; three children, Jim (Lisa) of Madison, Amy of Madison, and Tom of Madison; three grandchildren, Jacey, Calli, and Tony; four great-grandchildren, Jaeleigh, Jazelle, Marley and Cash. Mary was surrounded by family and friends in her final days.

A Memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor Gerry Kuhnke presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the church.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice for their care and support in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice. Mary will be greatly missed by her entire family. She was the foundation of the family, someone the family counted on for her courage and strength.

