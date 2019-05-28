Mary "Eileen" Kuehn

MONONA/MCFARLAND-Mary E. "Eileen" Kuehn, age 84, of Monona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1935, in Janesville, the daughter of Anton and Helen (Eagen) Karay. Eileen married Charles "Chuck" Kuehn on Feb. 8, 1958, in Whitewater. She loved reading, playing cards, going to the casino and traveling with her family. Most important to her was her grandchildren, being their biggest fan at any of their sporting events.

Eileen is survived by her son, Michael (Tracy) Kuehn; daughter, Debra Sonday; eight grandchildren, Tyler Kuehn, Trent Kuehn, Amanda Sonday, Trista Kuehn, Josh Kuehn, Alex Sonday, Chase Sonday, and Brianna Kuehn; and a sister-in-law, Diane (Bob) Gilpatrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; and son-in-law, Jeff Sonday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Private Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

