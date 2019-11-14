Hazel Green, WI – Mary E. Kilcoyne, 82, of Hazel Green, WI passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Unity Point Finely Hospital in Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday from 9:30 a.m until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Mary was born on July 31, 1937 to Urban & Bernice (Doyle) Leifker in Vinegar Hill Township, IL. Mary was the 3rd of 10 children. She attended Benton Grade School and one year of high school at New Diggings until it closed and her remaining years and graduated from Benton High School in 1955. She married "the love of her life" James Robert "Bob" Kilcoyne on October 12, 1957 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Benton, WI. Mary & Bob had 2 sons, Andrew "Frank" and John "Jack". After graduation, Mary went to work for Dunn & Bradstreet, first at the Fischer Building in Dubuque, IA and went to the to El Paso, TX office, while Bob was stationed in the Army there. When his service ended, Mary transferred herself back to the Dubuque's Dunn & Bradstreet office, which relocated to the Dubuque Building (old Roshek's Building). Mary continued working there until her retirement in 1993. After her retirement, she was a receptionist at WDBQ Radio Station in Dubuque for a short time. Mary enjoyed traveling, crocheting, an avid card player, gambling, cocktail hour, crossword puzzles, games shows, music by Danny O'Donnell, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her oldest son, Andrew "Frank" (Karen) Kilcoyne of Lancaster, WI; 3 brothers: Donnie Leifker of Hazel Green, WI, Arnie (Rose) Leifker of Woodbridge, VA and Alvin Leifker of Lancaster, WI; her sister, Millie Hilby of Benton, WI; 5 grandchildren: Andy (Charlotte) Kilcoyne of Eastman, WI, Amanda (Justin) Abing, Alyssa Kilcoyne both of Lancaster, WI, Robbie (Samantha Steinoff) Kilcoyne of Rickardsville, IA and Holly (Nate) Mrstik of Appleton, WI; 8 great grandchildren: Hunter, Haileigh & Hannah Abing, Noah & Addie Kilcoyne and Bryce & Bria Mrstik and Baby K; along with many nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob (March 23, 2008), a son, John "Jack" Kilcoyne (October 19, 2007), her brothers: Joe, Earl, Harry and Charlie and a sister, Margaret Ann.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Mary E. Kilcoyne Memorial Fund has been established.