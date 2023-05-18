Mary Dunn died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was born in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 28, 1953, to Lee and Pauline (Imhoff) Dunn.
Mary enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including sewing clothing for herself and her daughters, quilting, crafting, scrapbooking, and cheering for the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. She was especially proud to belong to the Stoughton Women’s Group.
Above all Mary loved her family. She was a dedicated mother of her three daughters and the best Memaw in the whole world to her granddaughters. Mary cherished all of her girls and loved spending time with them; working in the Queen of Peace cafeteria, co-founding a group for the parents of Deaf children at Glendale, and helping on tours with the Capitolaries in the 1990s. As a Memaw she enjoyed taking trips to Eugsters to feed the baby goats, making Special Toast for breakfast after sleepovers, taking her granddaughters to OFroYo for tasty treats, and going on virtual shopping sprees when COVID kept her from visiting in person.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Katie (Michael) David, Karen (Brian) Gropp and Jenny Buechner; granddaughters, Adele and Anna Gropp, and Charlotte David; her brothers, Bill, Jim, Tom (Diane) and Mike (Ruth) Dunn; and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; the father to her children, Mark Buechner; and sister-in-law, Susie Dunn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near her parents, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare or Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation (hsefoundation.org).
The family wishes to thank the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare, and all of her friends who have been checking in with her, sharing meals, and conversation, especially her brother Jimmy…”Everybody needs a Jimmy”. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.