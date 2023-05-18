Mary Dunn

Mary Dunn died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was born in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 28, 1953, to Lee and Pauline (Imhoff) Dunn.

Mary enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including sewing clothing for herself and her daughters, quilting, crafting, scrapbooking, and cheering for the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers. She was especially proud to belong to the Stoughton Women’s Group.

